MARGARET J. "PEGGY" AZAR
Passed away Sept. 17, 2020, she was the daughter of the late Abraham and Margaret (Kovaleski) Azar. Sister of Helen (Jimmie) Gonzalez, George (Janet Perry) Azar all of whom are deceased. Aunt of Gloria Azar, Linda Yonko, Patricia Rivera, Jimmie Gonzalez. Cousin of Mary Helen Cerini, Laura Ford and Alaina Deitzel. She also leaves her life long friend Helen Butrus, also numerous relatives and loving friends. Peggy's career as executive Secty. to Dr. Levy and Mr. Ike Levy a businessman, she also was the chief accounting officer for Robert Levy owner of the Atlantic City Race Track and other businesses. Peg was a world traveler, she so enjoyed the Arts theatre and Opera. She frequented many restaurants,she also appeared in the Phila. Magazine Ad for the Saloon restaurant. Peg was a great story teller and entertained her family and friends with her wit and tales of career and travels. Peggy was most admired for her generosity, her fashion forward wardrobe and great taste in jewelry and accessories. Peggy was most proud of her Lebanese culture, also she was a life long member of St. Maron's Church. Relatives ad friends are invited to call on Friday from 9 A.M. at St Maron's Church (cor 10th & ellsworth st) for her reposing. Funeral Liturgy 11 A.M. precisely. Int. will follow at Lawnview Cem. Kindly Omit Floral Tributes. All donations in her memory are requested to the above church. RONALD REX PISELLI "THE FUNERAL CHAPEL" 215-271-0950

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Piselli Funeral Chapel Inc
1213 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 271-0950
