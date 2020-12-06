December 3, 2020, age 83, formerly of Springfield. Beloved wife of the late Walter J. Tullis, Sr., mother of Walter J., Jr. (Lori), James J. Tullis, Peggy (Gary) Elder and William P. (Manny Ward) Tullis. Also survived by 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her grandson Danny Duffy. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Wednesday 10 A.M. at St. Kevin Church, 200 Sproul Rd., Springfield, PA 19064, where Funeral Mass will follow at 11 A.M.. Interment Ss Peter and Paul Cemetery. Arrangements Ruffenach's



