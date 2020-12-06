1/
MARGARET J. (DEVLIN) TULLIS
1936 - 2020
December 3, 2020, age 83, formerly of Springfield. Beloved wife of the late Walter J. Tullis, Sr., mother of Walter J., Jr. (Lori), James J. Tullis, Peggy (Gary) Elder and William P. (Manny Ward) Tullis. Also survived by 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her grandson Danny Duffy. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Wednesday 10 A.M. at St. Kevin Church, 200 Sproul Rd., Springfield, PA 19064, where Funeral Mass will follow at 11 A.M.. Interment Ss Peter and Paul Cemetery. Arrangements Ruffenach's

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ruffenach Funeral Home
4900 Township Line Rd
Drexel Hill, PA 19026
(610) 789-4448
Memories & Condolences
December 6, 2020
With Deepest Sympathy in the loss of your mom. May your memories bring you all comfort during these difficult days. May God grant you all Peace. Joe and Janet Whitehill
Janet Whitehill
Family
December 6, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Trudy Capaldo
