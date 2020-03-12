|
|
DORSE
MARGARET K.
Of Willow Grove passed away on March 10th, 2020, at The Landing at Willow Grove Senior Living Community. She was 77 years old. She was the beloved wife of the late Vincent P. Dorse with whom she shared 40 years of marriage. She was born in Philadelphia, PA, the daughter of the late Victor and Pauline Randa.
A graduate of Little Flower Catholic High School for Girls, where she excelled as class valedictorian and first chair violin in the school's orchestra, Margaret was a longtime resident of Princeton Junction, NJ and served, for many years, as Administrative Assistant to the Chief of Police, East Windsor. Energetic, outgoing, and conscientious, Margaret worked tirelessly to help raise and support her family and took great joy in being active in her community and church. Event-ually settling in Hamilton, NJ, Margaret had a life-long love of learning, reading, and music.
Margaret, a beloved sister, mother, and grandmother is survived by her 3 sons, Vincent, David, and her youngest (name withheld by request); her brothers, Albert Randa (Josephine) and William Randa (Michelle), and sister-in-law, Barbara Randa (late husband, John), and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to her Viewing after 9:30 A.M. until her Mass of Christian Burial, 10:30 A.M., at St. John Bosco Church, 215 E. County Line Road, Hatboro PA, 19040 on Saturday, March 14, 2020. She will be laid to rest in Holy Cross Cemetery, 626 Baily Road, Yeadon PA, 19050. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Philadelphia READS, 1721 Spruce Street, First Floor, Front, Philadelphia, PA 19103, whose mission is to provide access to books and community programs to foster a love of reading and increase literacy in Philadelphia.
To share memories and condolences with Margaret's family
schneiderfuneralhome.net
SCHNEIDER F. H., Hatboro
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 12, 2020