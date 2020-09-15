MARGARET
"PEGGY"(NEE MARTIN)Age 81, of West Chester, PA, on September 12, 2020. Beloved wife of John F. Kane, Jr.; loving mother of Christine Johnson (Christopher), Maura Kane Fitzgerald (Peter), John F. Kane, III (Kristy), and the late David Kane; caring grandmother of Benjamin, Daniel, Margaret, James David (JD), Rose, Maeve, John Francis, Clare, and Sean; dear sister of Helen O'Mara and Sheila Maginn; predeceased by sisters Mary Jane Meikle, Catherine Henry, Patricia Saunders, and Frances Lynch.Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation 10 - 11:45 A.M. Thursday, September 17, 2020 at St. Patrick Church, 104 Channing Ave, Malvern, PA 19355, followed by her Funeral Mass 12:00 P.M. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Hope Partnership for Education, 2601 N. 11 th Street, Phila., PA 19133, hopepartnershipforeducation.org
, would be appreciated.