PANAS
MARGARET L. "MEG" (nee Lynch)
Malvern PA, was tragically killed by a hit and run motorcycle in Cancun, Mexico on February 26, 2020. Margaret was born in Philadelphia on April 23, 1939. She was the loving wife of Joseph F. Panas, cherished mother of daughter Jennifer MacDonald and son-in-law Chip MacDonald, and adored grandmother of Daniel and Kaitlin. Margaret received her Bachelor's degree in Chemistry from Chestnut Hill College and a Master's degree in Remedial Reading from Temple University. She taught at Waldron Mercy Academy and The Shipley School for 17 years, helping countless children to overcome their reading difficulties. Margaret and her husband traveled to all the world's continents except Antarctica. In addition to travel, Margaret loved cats, gardening, the Academy of Music, the Philadelphia Art Museum, mystery novels, and crossword puzzles. But she cherished her family the most. She was taken from us too soon. She will be deeply and forever missed. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 AM Friday March 13, 2020 at St. Norbert's Church, 6 Greenlawn Rd., Paoli PA, followed immediately at 11 AM by Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be at Valley Forge Memorial Gardens, 353 South Gulph Road, King of Prussia, PA, directly after the Mass. Funeral arrangements are by Alleva Funeral Home (www.dignitymemorial.com), Paoli PA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Margaret's name to elmwoodparkzoo.org, reachoutandread.org, or phillypaws.org
