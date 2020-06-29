MARGARET (Caramandi) LaGRECA
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MARGARET's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LaGRECA
MARGARET (nee Caramandi)
Age 102 Passed June 25, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Angelo. Beloved mother of Sarah Pinto and Angelo (Jackie) LaGreca. Loving grandmother of Anthony and Thomas (Mary) Pinto, Margaret (Daniel) Amadio, Paulette (Rick) Gonzalez. Great grandmother of Ashley, Daniel, Amber, Ricky, Julian, Alexis and the late Alyssa. Also survived by one nephew Nicholas (Colleen) Caramandi. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Tuesday Eve 7-9 and Wednesday 8:30-9:30 A.M. BALDI FUNERAL HOME 1331 S Broad St. (Ample Parking on Premises). Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.

www.baldifuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baldi Funeral Home
1331 S. Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 389-2414
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved