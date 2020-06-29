LaGRECA
MARGARET (nee Caramandi)
Age 102 Passed June 25, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Angelo. Beloved mother of Sarah Pinto and Angelo (Jackie) LaGreca. Loving grandmother of Anthony and Thomas (Mary) Pinto, Margaret (Daniel) Amadio, Paulette (Rick) Gonzalez. Great grandmother of Ashley, Daniel, Amber, Ricky, Julian, Alexis and the late Alyssa. Also survived by one nephew Nicholas (Colleen) Caramandi. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Tuesday Eve 7-9 and Wednesday 8:30-9:30 A.M. BALDI FUNERAL HOME 1331 S Broad St. (Ample Parking on Premises). Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 29, 2020.