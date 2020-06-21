MARGARET M. (McNicholas) BARNETT
BARNETT
MARGARET M. (nee McNicholas)


Peacefully on June 10, 2020 in her 100th year. Wife of the late George A. Barnett, Sr. and mother of George A. Barnett, Jr. and his wife Mary Hopper. Also survived by her grandchildren Megan, Nellie, Emma Rose and Ian and 8 great grandchildren. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Peggy's name to
https://fatherchuckschallenge.com or Father Chuck's Challenge, 1020 Lake Lane, Pennsburg, PA 18073-1610.

(JOSEPH A. QUINN INC.)


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph A. Quinn, Inc.
5358 Roosevelt Boulevard
Philadelphia, PA 19124
215-535-1821
