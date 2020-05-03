MARGARET M. (Moore) BURKE
BURKE
MARGARET M. (nee Moore)
Age 95, long term resident of Havertown, PA, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph D. Burke Esq., loving mother of daughter, Mary; and sons, Jay (Kathleen), Thomas (Rebecca), Kevin (Carie); devoted grand-mother of nine. Predeceased by parents, Thomas and Mary Moore (nee Boyle); sister, Mary, and brothers, Thomas and John.
Funeral arrangements will be private. Donations may be made in her memory to St. Bernadette Church, 1035 Turner Avenue, Drexel Hill, PA 19026.www.loganfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 3, 2020.
