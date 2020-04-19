|
|
DeLELLIS
MARGARET M.
of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania died Monday, April 13, 2020 at St. John Neumann Center. She was 91 years old. Margaret was born November 28, 1928 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Thomas Dailey and the late Marie Dailey (nee - Smith). She is the beloved wife of the late Alfred Jr.; loving mother of Marie (Roger) Bobst, Thomas (Pat) DeLellis, Margaret Mary (Tom Joffred) DeLellis, Maureen (Vincent) Carbone, Diane (Brian) Giovinazzo, and Alfred DeLellis; dear sister of Dolores Tatu, Theresa Ciccarelli, and the late Joseph, John, Marie, Thomas, and Robert Dailey; also survived by 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106 www.alz.org/desjsepa.
angelonefuneralhome.com
Due to public health concerns, Mass and interment will be private.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 19, 2020