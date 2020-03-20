|
|
FEOLI
MARGARET M.
March 17, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Anthony and Mary (nee Macri) Feoli and Nancy (nee Grillo) Feoli. Sister of Alfred Sr. (Kim) Feoli. Aunt of Anthony, Alfred Jr. (Tina), and Joseph (Tracy) Feoli. Also survived by her great nieces and nephews. Her Viewing and Mass will be held privately. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in her memory to Annunciation B.V.M. Church.
Expressions of Sympathy
www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 20, 2020