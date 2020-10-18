Margaret "Peggy" M. Age 84 of Telford PA, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Lutheran Community of Telford. Born in Phila., Peggy was a resident of Telford for the last 3 years and formerly of Bensalem. She worked as a custodian for the Philadelphia School District for 25 years. Loving mother of Margaret Ann Williams, Donald J. Hicks (Kathy), Stephen B. Hicks (Nicole), Deborah Kilner (Michael) and Diane Giovanetti (Michael). She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Visitation Thursday from 10 to 11 A.M. at the Tomlinson Funeral Home, P.C., 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by her Service at 11 A.M. Interment North Cedar Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her memory can be made to Women's Animal Center, 3839 Richlieu Rd, Bensalem, PA 19020. www.tomlinsonfh.com