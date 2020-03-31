|
|
MANION
MARGARET M. "PEGGY"
(nee Kelly)
On March 25, 2020 of Wayne, PA., passed away after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease. Wife of the late Thomas J. Manion Jr.; and deeply devoted to her family and catholic faith, she is survived by her son Thomas James Manion III (Maureen), Michelle Maureen Manion, Christopher Michael Manion (Jennifer) and daughter in-law Kathy Manion Hirata. Beloved grandmother to Rory John Manion and Slobhaun Bridget Manion. She is predeceased by her son Stephen Francis Manion, brothers Robert M. Kelly, John F. Kelly Jr, sister Dorothy Mischler and cousin Frank Kelly. Born in the Mill Creek section of West Philadelphia to the late John F. and Margaret McLaughlin Kelly, she was a graduate of the Academy of Notre Dame de Namur. She worked for the First National Bank of West Chester and was married to her husband Thomas for 63 years, Due to social restrictions, services are strictly private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Penn State Cancer Institute, 1249 Cocoa Ave., Hershey, PA 17003.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 31, 2020