MARGARET M. "MARGIE" (MYERS) PETNER
Age 76, passed away


peacefully on Aug. 30, 2020 at her summer home with her family by her side and her dog Daisy at her feet. Loving wife of Edward J. 'Buddy' Jr. for 56 years, loving mother of Edward J. III 'Eddie' and Kate, Megan Kennedy and Michael, proud Mom-Mom of Michael, Tori, Megan and Maggie and the late Angel, dear sister-in-law of Margie Harkins and Chuck, sister of the late Edward Myers and Bernie, dear aunt of Joseph, Shawn, Shannan, Tara, Brett and Patrick. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing Tues. eve. Sept. 8, 2020 6 P.M. at the EDWARD J, PETNER FUNERAL HOME (family owned and operated) 6421 Frankkford Ave. (at Levick). Viewing Wed. Sept. 9th 9:30 A.M. until 11:15 A.M. at St. Timothy Church, 3001 Levick St., Phila., PA 19149 followed by her Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 A.M. Int. Resurrection Cem. Please visit our website at www.petnerfuneralhome.com to read Margie's life story.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Viewing
06:00 PM
Edward J. Petner Funeral Home, LTD
SEP
9
Viewing
09:30 - 11:15 AM
St. Timothy Church
SEP
9
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
St. Timothy Church
