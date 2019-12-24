Home

Burns Funeral Home
1428 East Columbia Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19125
(215) 634-6858
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
St. Anne's Church (upper)
2328 E. Lehigh Ave
Phila, PA
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
St. Anne's Church (upper),
2328 E. Lehigh Ave.
Phila, PA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anne's Church (upper)
2328 E. Lehigh Ave.
Phila, PA
Passed away December 21, 2019. Predeceased by her parents George and Jean Post. She will be deeply missed by her siblings Jeannie, George, and Julie. Beloved aunt of George, Brittany (Russ), and Amanda. Loving great-aunt to her "Mr. Man" Nathan. Maggie leaves cherished memories to her best friends Kim and Rita, and to the many who called her friend or Aunt Mag, especially Helene and Billy Ray. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Friday Eve 6-9 PM at St. Anne's Church (Upper), (**Elevator is available from the lower church**), 2328 E. Lehigh Ave. Phila., PA and Saturday 8:30-9:30 A.M. followed by her Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to St. Anne's Church at the above mentioned address would be appreciated.

