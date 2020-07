Or Copy this URL to Share

SONNIE

MARGARET M., (nee Schneider)

96, formerly of St. Anne"s Parish on July 10, 2020. Mother of Kathleen Sonnie, R.S.M,, Mary Sonnie and William C. Jr. Also survived by her grand-children and great-grand-children. Memorial Mass will be 1 P.M. Friday at Daylesford Abbey, 220 South Valley Rd., Paoli, PA 19301 Face Masks required. TOPPITZER F.H.



