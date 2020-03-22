|
KIELY
MARGARET MARY, ESQ.
Age 65, of Strafford, PA, passed away peacefully on March 17, 2020. St. Patrick's Day was her favorite day of the year. Born in Philadelphia on November 14, 1954, Margaret was a loyal and generous friend to many, full of spirit and life. She was a devout Catholic and attended Mass daily. She was an active and philanthropic supporter of many charitable organizations and always found a way to help those in need. Margaret was a graduate of the School of the Holy Child High School in Rosemont, PA; Georgetown University, Washington, DC and Loyola University, New Orleans, School of Law. She had a keen intellect and could converse on a variety of topics. After graduation from law school, Margaret worked for a prominent law firm in Philadelphia, lived in the city and was involved in many cases. After many years of practicing law, Margaret identified a need in the marketplace and started Kiely Legal Search for the recruitment of attorneys. It was there that she forged outstanding relationships with members of the legal community who trusted her intuition, authenticity and honesty to bring forth the best candidates. After years of legal recruitment, Margaret decided to focus her energy on the practice of elder law to help those less fortunate. She had many geriatric clients who benefited from her attention to detail and legal expertise. Margaret always had their best interests at heart. Throughout her life, Margaret had an abundance of friends from all walks of life. Her friends loved and cared for her deeply. Some of her best memories were created with John Gillin and his friends. Margaret often commented how her association with the Gillin family over 21 years made her very happy. The travel expeditions, social gatherings and ensuing expansion of her circle of friends were truly a gift to her. Margaret saw the romance in life. She could make a passing moment memorable with an observation followed by her wry smile and she had a way of saying the names of the people she loved as if she were announcing their extraordinar-iness to the world. May those who loved her announce the extraordinary soul of Margaret Kiely to the heavens. Margaret was active and charitable in many organizations and generously gave her time and money. She was involved with Mother's Home, St. Ignatius Nursing Home, The Holy Child School at Rosemont, and The Society of the Holy Child Jesus, American Province. Preceded in death by her parents, Thomas J. Kiely and Margaret (Marge) McCloskey Kiely, Margaret is survived by her five siblings: Kathryn McDevitt (Peter), Mary Jane Collins, Maureen Hogan (Matt), Thomas J. Kiely, Jr. (Patti) and Aimee Weise (Frank). She was a loving Aunt to 15 nieces and nephews who affectionately called her "Mugsy". In light of the disruption caused by the Coronavirus outbreak, a Funeral Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Margaret Kiely's memory to: The Sisters of the Holy Child - 1341 Montgomery Ave., Rosemont, PA 19010 or to The Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation - 909 N. Washington, Alexandria, VA 22316.
