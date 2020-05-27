McALEER
MARGARET "MARGE"
(nee Tanner)
On May 23, 2020, age 69, of Lake Harmony, PA. formerly of Hatfield, PA. Daughter of the late Otis and Ama Tanner (nee Chaistain). Beloved wife of 50 years to Joseph McAleer; Loving mother of Mendy (Andrew) Meriwether and Oliver McAleer; devoted grandmother to Riley, Paige, Ella and Nathan; dear sister of Faye Pitman. Marge is also survived by her loving extended family and countless friends. Those who knew Marge know she disliked being fussed over and would rather give than receive. In lieu of flowers, Marge requested donations in her memory be made to: S.P.C.A., 524 E. Main Street, Wilkes Barre, PA 18702.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, Services and Interment will be private.
A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date.Online condolences at: donohuefuneralhome.com
(Arr by:610-353-6300)
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 27, 2020.