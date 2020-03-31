|
|
BIDDLE
MARGARET MCDEVITT "PIXIE"
72, of Wynnewood, PA, passed peacefully on March 26, 2020. Lovingly known as "Pixie", she will be missed by her daughters, Agatha, Virginia and Lauren Biddle (Daniel Kain). As well as former husband Gardiner S. Biddle, stepson Alexander H. Biddle (deceased) and grandchildren Caroline and Meredith Kain. Funeral Services TBD. Donations can be made to: PA Able a tax deductible account FOR her special needs daughter Agatha. Account #914200709-01. PA ABLE, P.O. Box 219414, Kansas City, MO 64121, or to Sacred Heart Academy
https://www.shabrynmawr.org/support-sha/make-a-gift-online.
McCONAGHY F.H., Ardmorewww.mcconaghyfuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 31, 2020