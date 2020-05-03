MARGARET "PEGGY" (Keenan) McGONIGLE
McGONIGLE
MARGARET "PEGGY" (nee Keenan)
of Collingdale, formerly of South Phila passed away on April 30, 2020 at the age of 85. Attended St. Gabriel's Elementary School and was a 1952 West Catholic graduate. Lived her adult life in St. Joseph's parish, Collingdale where she married her late husband, John F. McGonigle on July 16, 1960. She was an avid bingo player at St. Eugene's. Most especially she devoted her life to her family. She was the beloved wife of the late John F. McGonigle. Loving mother of John (Mare), Michael (Jackie), and Catherine (Jim) Gould. Adoring grandmother of Maggie (Thomas "TJ") Ficco, John, Jillian, & Michael McGonigle, Rachel and Andrew Gould. Loving sister of the late Claire Smith. Due to the current Pandemic funeral services will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 3, 2020.
