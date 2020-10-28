MARGARET McLAUGHLIN

Or Copy this URL to Share

MARGARET J. (NEE LUBONSKI) Of Voorhees, NJ, passed away on October 21, 2020. She was 76. Beloved wife of Patrick J. McLaughlin. Loving mother of Marylou Klinke (Michael), Brian Chambers (Kristine) and Stacy Chillscyzn (Steven). Devoted grandmother of Alexander and Matthew Klinke and Victoria and Alyssa Chillscyzn; and great grandmother of Torenz Klinke. Dear sister of Robert Lubonski (Karol). Visitation 11 A.M. - 12:30 P.M. and Memorial Service 12:30 P.M. Sat., October 31 at BRADLEY FUNERAL HOME, 601 NJ 73 South (at Evesham Rd.), Marlton, NJ. Burial private. Donations to Children's Hosp. Foundation, PO Box 781352, Phila, PA 19178



