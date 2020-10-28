1/
MARGARET McLAUGHLIN
MARGARET J. (NEE LUBONSKI) Of Voorhees, NJ, passed away on October 21, 2020. She was 76. Beloved wife of Patrick J. McLaughlin. Loving mother of Marylou Klinke (Michael), Brian Chambers (Kristine) and Stacy Chillscyzn (Steven). Devoted grandmother of Alexander and Matthew Klinke and Victoria and Alyssa Chillscyzn; and great grandmother of Torenz Klinke. Dear sister of Robert Lubonski (Karol). Visitation 11 A.M. - 12:30 P.M. and Memorial Service 12:30 P.M. Sat., October 31 at BRADLEY FUNERAL HOME, 601 NJ 73 South (at Evesham Rd.), Marlton, NJ. Burial private. Donations to Children's Hosp. Foundation, PO Box 781352, Phila, PA 19178

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Visitation
11:00 - 12:30 PM
Bradley Funeral Home
OCT
31
Memorial service
12:30 PM
Bradley Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 983-1005
October 25, 2020
Margie had a wonderful and gentle presence and we enjoyed her company at extended family gatherings. Though we did not know her professionally, we can imagine that she was an awesome social worker. We will miss her. We are praying for you and for Patrick.
