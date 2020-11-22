Passed away on November 20th, 2020. She was 91. Beloved wife of the late Hon. Frank J. Montemuro, Jr. Loving mother of Frank J. III (Paula), Michael C. (Pamela) and Anthony (Ariane). Dearest grandmom of Nina (David), Michael (Jacque), Cara (Alex), Gabriel (Maile), Anthony and Ana. Dear great grandmom of Lia, Gelina and Charles. Dear sister of the late Chris Gigliotti (Carole and the late Marian). Dear sister-in-law of Lorraine Fitzgerald (the late John) and the late Marie DeJulio (the late Romeo) and Albert Montemuro (the late Rosalie). She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to call Wed, Nov. 25 from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 5194 Cold Spring Creamery Rd. Doylestown, PA 18902. Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 A.M. Entombment Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, family would prefer donations to the Judge Frank J. Montemuro Lodge #2193 or to the Alzheimer's Assoc at www.alz.org
