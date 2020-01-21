|
MADONNA
MARGARET P. "Peg" (nee Videtto)
Age 91, of Ocean City, NJ, formerly of Drexel Hill, PA and Jupiter, FL, on January 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Peter F. Madonna. Loving mother of Karen McKee (Frank), Peter Madonna (Michelle), Meg Nagy (the late Michael), Michael Madonna and Steve Madonna (Julie). Sister of William Videtto, Helen Ginsburg and the late Marie Dreyer and Augustus Videtto. Also survived by her 16 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Thursday 9:30-10:20 A.M. at St. Andrew the Apostle Church, 3500 School Lane, Drexel Hill, PA and to her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Interment SS Peter and Paul Cemetery. Contributions in her memory to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 5300 Chester Ave., Phila., PA 19143 would be appreciated. Arrangements
THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA
(610) 449-0300.
