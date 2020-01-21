The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
he Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
8401 W Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA 19082
610-449-0300
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:15 AM
St. Andrew the Apostle Church
3500 School Lane
Drexel Hill, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Andrew the Apostle Church
3500 School Lane
Drexel Hill, PA
View Map
MARGARET P. "Peg" (Videtto) MADONNA

MARGARET P. "Peg" (Videtto) MADONNA Notice
MADONNA
MARGARET P. "Peg" (nee Videtto)
Age 91, of Ocean City, NJ, formerly of Drexel Hill, PA and Jupiter, FL, on January 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Peter F. Madonna. Loving mother of Karen McKee (Frank), Peter Madonna (Michelle), Meg Nagy (the late Michael), Michael Madonna and Steve Madonna (Julie). Sister of William Videtto, Helen Ginsburg and the late Marie Dreyer and Augustus Videtto. Also survived by her 16 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Thursday 9:30-10:20 A.M. at St. Andrew the Apostle Church, 3500 School Lane, Drexel Hill, PA and to her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Interment SS Peter and Paul Cemetery. Contributions in her memory to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 5300 Chester Ave., Phila., PA 19143 would be appreciated. Arrangements

THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA
(610) 449-0300.
Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 21, 2020
