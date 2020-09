SR. MARGARETPASCOE, RSMDied September 6, 2020. She is predeceased by her parents William and Mary Regina (Murphy), and her siblings William, Walter, Marian and Adele. In addition to her Religious Community, Sister Margaret is survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Sister's Funeral Mass and Burial will be private. Contributions in Sister's memory may be sent to the Sisters of Mercy, 515 Montgomery Ave., Merion, PA 19066.