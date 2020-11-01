1/
MARGARET "PEG" CYGAN
1926 - 2020
94, of Quakertown, died October 28, 2020. Wife of Thaddeus (Ted) T. Cygan. Born in Quakertown on July 19, 1926 she was the daughter of the late Frank and Marie (Alscher) Feiler. She was employed by Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia as a registered nurse. A private Funeral Mass will be held for family on November 3, 2020. Public viewing of the Mass can be seen on St. Isidore's live stream at www.stisidores.org beginning at 11:25 A.M. There will be no public calling hours. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to St. Isidore's School, 603 W. Broad St. Quakertown, PA 18951 or to a charity of one's choice. C. R. STRUNK FUNERAL HOME INC., Quakertown www.crstrunk.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Funeral Mass
11:15 AM
Public viewing of the Mass can be seen on St. Isidore's live stream at www.stisidores.org
Funeral services provided by
C R Strunk Funeral Home
821 W Broad St
Quakertown, PA 18951-1221
215-536-6550
