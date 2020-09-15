1/1
MARGARET "PEGGY" (NEE MARTIN) KANE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARGARET "PEGGY" (NEE MARTIN)'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARGARET


"PEGGY"(NEE MARTIN)Age 81, of West Chester, PA, on September 12, 2020. Beloved wife of John F. Kane, Jr.; loving mother of Christine Johnson (Christopher), Maura Kane Fitzgerald (Peter), John F. Kane, III (Kristy), and the late David Kane; caring grandmother of Benjamin, Daniel, Margaret, James David (JD), Rose, Maeve, John Francis, Clare, and Sean; dear sister of Helen O'Mara and Sheila Maginn; predeceased by sisters Mary Jane Meikle, Catherine Henry, Patricia Saunders, and Frances Lynch.Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation 10 - 11:45 A.M. Thursday, September 17, 2020 at St. Patrick Church, 104 Channing Ave, Malvern, PA 19355, followed by her Funeral Mass 12:00 P.M. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Hope Partnership for Education, 2601 N. 11 th Street, Phila., PA 19133, hopepartnershipforeducation.org, would be appreciated. Arr. by THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
1627 West Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
610-431-9000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved