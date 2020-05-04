PELLACK

MARGARET

On Wednesday, April 29, 2020 Margaret Pellack fell asleep in the hope of the Resurrection to eternal life.

Margaret (Marge) Pellack, nee Zozulock, was born on June 23rd, 1928 in Philadelphia to William and Anna. She was preceded in death by her five siblings: Peter, Michael, Mary, Anna and Julia. Since birth, Marge was a member of the Assumption of the Holy Virgin Orthodox Church, the church she loved and supported her entire life. She was the beloved wife of John for 53 years until his passing in 2004. Marge and John were residents of Pennsauken N.J. Marge is the devoted mother of John M and his wife Mary (Woestemeyer), Peggy and her husband Ken Walker, and David . She is also the beloved "Baba" of four grandchildren, Emily, Zachary (fiancée Tamari), Alexandra, and Gregory Walker (wife Grace). She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and Godchildren and is an honorary Baba and Tete to many others. Marge was a hair stylist at Bonwitt Teller, with many prominent Main Line and Philadelphia clients. She was also an excellent seamstress and enjoyed making doll clothes and crafts for church and school events. She enjoyed baking, embroidery and ceramics, always sharing (especially pillowcases) with friends and family. Marge was honored to receive a Gromota from the Orthodox Church in America in 1993 for her service to the church. Her husband John had been similarly honored in 1982. Marge's love for the Assumption church was evident as she considered the entire church community her family. Besides her love of God, Marge's great joy in life was her family. Sunday dinners with family, especially her three sisters, always included the sharing of fond family memories. She hosted summer BBQ's and traditional holiday. Marge enjoyed traveling with John to the Holy Lands, Soviet Union and Alaska. Due to the current health restrictions, a private Panikheda will take place at Ruffenach Funeral Home. Interment will be held on Saturday, May 9th at St. Tikhon's Cemetery in South Canaan, PA.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Assumption of the Holy Virgin Church, PO Box 20083, Point Breeze Station, PA. 19145-0383.



