RIORDAN
MARGARET ANN
(nee Bradley)
71, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 surrounded by her loving family and devoted husband of 51 years. Peggy was born in West Phila., but lived in several sections of the city as her husband was a police officer. She moved to New Jersey to be closer to her daughters and grandchildren about 14 years ago. Her grand-children were her pride and joy!
LegacyPeggy started her career as a Crossing Guard in Phila. and as fate would have it that is how she ended her career as a Crossing Guard in Woodbury Heights, NJ. In between crossing guard jobs, Peggy worked as a medical secretary in the Burn Center at St. Agnes Medical Center, the ER at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital and a private practice in the Northeast Philly. Peggy was active in her community and in the local Senior Citizen group until she no longer could.
Peggy was a very strong personality and fought for those she loved. She was an avid supporter of our police, active military (especially Air Force) and our veterans. She was always a force to be reckoned with! She loved the mountains, fishing with her husband on their boat and the Phillies. She loved everything Philly and some of her best days were volunteering at the Citizen's Bank Park and watching the Phillies play!
Peggy is most famous for her ability to fit in an afternoon nap no matter what is going on! She loved a clean house and a made bed. It seriously brought her joy!
She loved to torture her daughters and they would play along, but at the end of the day she would remind them in her most famous quote, "You are going to miss me when I am gone". She was right!
The most memorable attributes of Peggy was her strength and independence which she instilled in her daughters and grandchildren. Her unending loyalty and devotion to her husband was remarkable.
FamilyMargaret is the beloved wife of 51 years to Michael P. Riordan; devoted mother to Rita Morison (Robert Jr.), Danielle Ingves (Todd) and Michele Sharp (Doug); dear sister to Tom Bradley and Cathy French (Brian); loving grandmother to Robert III, Haley, Grace, Ella and Peyton; treasured aunt to Daniel and Shane and many other nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her loving dog, Skeets, and her granddogs Toby and Elle.
Margaret is predeceased by her parents James and Anna Bradley and her brother James Bradley, Jr.
Farewell TributeVisitation will be held at McGUINNESS FUNERAL HOME, 573 Egg Harbor Road, Sewell (Washington Twp), NJ 08080 on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 from 9 to 11 A.M. Funeral Service will begin at 11 A.M.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 26, 2019