ROBINSON
MARGARET
Age 81, May 18, 2020. Margaret is survived by her daughter Margaret Duffy (Patrick) and Samuel Robinson (Andrea). Grandmother of Tyler Robinson and the late Kenneth Duffy. All services are private at the family's request. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to Pennsylvania School for the Deaf, 100 W School House Ln., Philadelphia, PA 19144 would be appreciated. www.burnsfuneralhome.com
MARGARET
Age 81, May 18, 2020. Margaret is survived by her daughter Margaret Duffy (Patrick) and Samuel Robinson (Andrea). Grandmother of Tyler Robinson and the late Kenneth Duffy. All services are private at the family's request. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to Pennsylvania School for the Deaf, 100 W School House Ln., Philadelphia, PA 19144 would be appreciated. www.burnsfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 20, 2020.