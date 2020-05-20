MARGARET ROBINSON
1938 - 2020
ROBINSON
MARGARET
Age 81, May 18, 2020. Margaret is survived by her daughter Margaret Duffy (Patrick) and Samuel Robinson (Andrea). Grandmother of Tyler Robinson and the late Kenneth Duffy. All services are private at the family's request. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to Pennsylvania School for the Deaf, 100 W School House Ln., Philadelphia, PA 19144 would be appreciated. www.burnsfuneralhome.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
(215) 637-1414
May 18, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Allow the God of comfort to heal your heart.
D T
