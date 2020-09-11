Of Phila., died Sept. 9, 2020 at the age of 92. Daughter of the lateCatherine (nee Came) and William Sheerin; beloved wife of the late Hugh P. "Babe" Rooney; dear mother of John (Kathleen), Ellen Bell (Fred), Bill (Ellen), Anita D'Angelo (and the late Paul), Bern (Terry), Maria Gallagher (Tom), Joe (Maryann), Margaret Green (Jeff), Hugh (Candis), Steve (Joann), Martin, Gerry (Kelly); loving grandmother of 43 and great-grandmother of 54; and loving sister of the late Joseph, William, Elizabeth, Mary, Catherine, Rev. John, Sr. Agnes, Sr. Anne, Samuel, and Theresa. The family will greet relatives, friends, and members of All Saints/St. John's Seniors for her Visitation Sat., Sept. 12 th , 9 - 10:45 A.M. St. John Cantius Church, 4520 E. Thompson St., (Bridesburg), Phila 19137. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic Funeral Mass and the Interment at All Saints Churchyard will be private.In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to the charity of your choice
would be appreciated.ROSE FUNERAL HOME