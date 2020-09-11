1/
MARGARET "MARGE" (SHEERIN) ROONEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARGARET's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Of Phila., died Sept. 9, 2020 at the age of 92. Daughter of the lateCatherine (nee Came) and William Sheerin; beloved wife of the late Hugh P. "Babe" Rooney; dear mother of John (Kathleen), Ellen Bell (Fred), Bill (Ellen), Anita D'Angelo (and the late Paul), Bern (Terry), Maria Gallagher (Tom), Joe (Maryann), Margaret Green (Jeff), Hugh (Candis), Steve (Joann), Martin, Gerry (Kelly); loving grandmother of 43 and great-grandmother of 54; and loving sister of the late Joseph, William, Elizabeth, Mary, Catherine, Rev. John, Sr. Agnes, Sr. Anne, Samuel, and Theresa. The family will greet relatives, friends, and members of All Saints/St. John's Seniors for her Visitation Sat., Sept. 12 th , 9 - 10:45 A.M. St. John Cantius Church, 4520 E. Thompson St., (Bridesburg), Phila 19137. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic Funeral Mass and the Interment at All Saints Churchyard will be private.In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to the charity of your choice would be appreciated.ROSE FUNERAL HOME

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
09:00 - 10:45 AM
St. John Cantius Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rose Funeral Home
2616 Bridge Street
Philadelphia, PA 19137
215-535-3080
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rose Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved