MARGARET S. (Solley) AMBROSE
AMBROSE
MARGARET S. (nee Solley)


Age 74, passed away June 27, 2020. Beloved wife of Michael J. Ambrose, she is also survived by children Veronika Bajwa (Harneet), Christopher Hutt, Michael Ambrose, III (Wei), Stuart Ambrose (Megan), Robert Muth (Maria) and Joseph Lawrence (Sylvia), six grandchildren, one great grand-child and several nieces and nephews. A native of Philadel-phia, she graduated from Little Flower High School, Neuman University, earned two master's degrees from Bryn Mawr College and was a certified family therapist. Later in life she loved travel and spending time in Bethany Beach, DE. A private interment service will be held on Thurs-day, July 2nd, and a public memorial will be planned after the COVID crisis has passed. In lieu of flowers contributions to St. Jude Research Hospital in Memphis, TN or to Shriners Hospital in Phila., PA would be appreciated by the family.

www.fitzpatrickabington.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 1, 2020.
