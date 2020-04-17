The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
MARGARET "Margie" (Murphy) SCHMIDT

MARGARET "Margie" (Murphy) SCHMIDT Notice
SCHMIDT
MARGARET (nee Murphy) "Margie"


71 yrs. old, passed away on April 14, 2020, of Roxborough, formerly of Corpus Christi Parish. Margie was a graduate of J.W. Hallahan H.S. class of 1965. She was known as the "Neighborhood Mom". Beloved wife of Joseph C. Schmidt. Loving mother of Christopher, Timothy and Alison Schmidt, cherished grandmother of Harper and Emma, devoted daughter of Margaret (nee McKenna) Murphy, sister of Tom Murphy and the late Billy Murphy. There will be a celebration of Margie's life at a future date. Please send donations in Margie's name to Lisa's Army, 8945 Ridge Ave., Unit #8, Phila., Pa. 19128.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 17, 2020
