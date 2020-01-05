Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCausland Garrity Marchesani Funeral Home Inc
343 South Chester Pike
Glenolden, PA 19036
610-583-0148
Viewing
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McCausland Garrity Marchesani Funeral Home Inc
343 South Chester Pike
Glenolden, PA 19036
View Map
Viewing
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
St. Pius X Church
204 Lawrence Rd
Broomall, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Pius X Church
204 Lawrence Rd
Broomall, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARGARET TOBIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGARET T. "PEG" (Sweeney) TOBIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARGARET T. "PEG" (Sweeney) TOBIN Notice
TOBIN
MARGARET T. "PEG", (nee Sweeney)


90, of Sharon Hill, passed away on January 2, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband Thomas "Len" Tobin, son John Patrick Tobin, and parents John and Helen Sweeney. Loving mother of Thomas (Debbie) Tobin Jr., Helen (Nick) Onofrio, Michael Tobin, Meg (Joe) Angelo, Suzanne (Bob) Elliott, Marianne (Charles) Leahan, and the late John (Gina) Tobin, cherished sister of John J. (Dolores) Sweeney Jr. and Mary Sweeney, cousin of Peggy (Bob) Fuss, sister in law of Betty Waldron and Fran Tobin. Also survived by 13 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass: 10 AM on Tues., Jan. 7, 2020 at St. Pius X Church, 204 Lawrence Rd, Broomall, PA 19008. Viewing: 6-9 PM on Mon., Jan. 6, 2020 at McCausland Garrity Marchesani Funeral Home, 343 S. Chester Pike, Glenolden, PA 19036, and 9-9:45 AM on Tues. at the church. Burial: St. Denis Cemetery, Havertown, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to , P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 (www.cancer.org).

Online condolences: www.mcgfh.com

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARGARET's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McCausland Garrity Marchesani Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -