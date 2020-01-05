|
TOBIN
MARGARET T. "PEG", (nee Sweeney)
90, of Sharon Hill, passed away on January 2, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband Thomas "Len" Tobin, son John Patrick Tobin, and parents John and Helen Sweeney. Loving mother of Thomas (Debbie) Tobin Jr., Helen (Nick) Onofrio, Michael Tobin, Meg (Joe) Angelo, Suzanne (Bob) Elliott, Marianne (Charles) Leahan, and the late John (Gina) Tobin, cherished sister of John J. (Dolores) Sweeney Jr. and Mary Sweeney, cousin of Peggy (Bob) Fuss, sister in law of Betty Waldron and Fran Tobin. Also survived by 13 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass: 10 AM on Tues., Jan. 7, 2020 at St. Pius X Church, 204 Lawrence Rd, Broomall, PA 19008. Viewing: 6-9 PM on Mon., Jan. 6, 2020 at McCausland Garrity Marchesani Funeral Home, 343 S. Chester Pike, Glenolden, PA 19036, and 9-9:45 AM on Tues. at the church. Burial: St. Denis Cemetery, Havertown, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to , P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 (www.cancer.org).
