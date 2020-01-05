|
|
SIEGLE
MARGARETE C. "GRETEL" (nee Neimann)
87, on Jan. 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Horst. Mother of Karl (Sandy) and the late Walter Siegle. Grandmother of 3; great grandmother of 2. Relatives and friends are invited to call Wed. from 10 AM and funeral service 11 AM at Phila Prot. Home, 6500 Tabor Ave, Phila, PA 19111. Int. Geo. Wash. Mem Pk. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Phila Protestant Home Benevolent Fund.
www.wetzelandson.com
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 5, 2020