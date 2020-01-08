|
|
KACMAR
MARGEE (nee Durkin)
Passed away suddenly on January 5, 2020 with her loving family by her side.
She grew up in Havertown, PA and attended Sacred Heart Elementary School and Cardinal O'Hara High School. She then went on to beauty school and became a hair-dresser for many years until starting her family. She raised two beautiful girls, Paige and Kate; she was a devoted mother and actively participated in all of their endeavors.
She is survived by her two daughters Paige and Kate; her sister Mary (Harry) Marmorstein; her niece Brianna; her nephews Tom and Ed; and her sister-in-law, Jenn. She was predeceased by her brother Joseph A. (Jennifer) Durkin and her parents, Edward V. and Margaret (nee McGlone) Durkin.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Thursday, from 9:30 to 10:45 A.M., and to her Mass of Christian Burial following at 11 A.M., both in Sacred Heart Church, Manoa & Shelbourne Rds., Havertown, PA 19083. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Gift of Life Program, 401 North 3rd Street Phila., PA 19123-4101.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 8, 2020