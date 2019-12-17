|
|
WEST
MARGOT INGRAM
died peacefully on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the age of 85. By her side were her loving children, Andrews, Cintra, and Tony, holding her in the Light. She lived her life to the fullest, with humor and caring, and was a fighter to the end. Raised in Cornwall, England, before immigrating to the United States as a teenager, she was a lady of many talents and interests. Margot was most comfortable outdoors. Whether walking, bird-watching, working, participating in sports, or just enjoying the sights and sounds, she was at home. An animal lover at heart, she was rarely without one or more pets. One constant throughout her adult life was her spectacular gardens, in which she spent endless hours creating, digging, pruning, and planning for yet another plant, shrub, or tree. As was the case with her forebears, she also loved the arts, both as a patron and as a talented artist and photographer in her own right. With her family, she embodied all that a matriarch could be - strong, intelligent, principled, loving, generous, and full of joy. Margot was predeceased by her beloved husband and soulmate, Franklin H. West, and by her cherished older sister, Annabelle I. Freret. She is survived by her three children and their spouses, Andrews and Stephanie Shober of Castle Pines, CO, Cintra Shober and Joseph Hardcastle of Arlington, MA, and Tony and Jennifer Shober of Westfield, NJ; six grandchildren, Stacia Straub, Margot and Maxwell Hardcastle, and Colin, Ellie, and Ysabel Shober; a half-sister, Carole Alice Inman; four nieces, Mary Freret, Carole Freret, Annabelle Inman, and Hannah Inman; and an ever growing collection of grand-dogs and grand-cats. A Memorial Service will be held on a date to be determined at Gwynedd Friends Meeting, 1101 Dekalb Pike, Gwynedd, PA. Please visit www.huffandlakjer.com for service details when they are announced. The family has requested in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Parkinson's Foundation at Parkinson.org, or to the Scholarship Endowment Fund at Gwynedd Friends Meeting, 1101 Dekalb Pike, Gwynedd, PA 19454, or to a .
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 17, 2019