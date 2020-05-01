MARGUERITE CHRISTINE BIRKBECK
BIRKBECK
MARGUERITE CHRISTINE
Of Willow Grove PA, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2020. Beloved wife for 55 years to Daniel S., deceased 2005. Loving mother of Sharon and Leigh Birkbeck and Robin Malseed. Devoted grandmother
of Sean, Kevin and Kelley. Dear
sister of Arlene Fedor and Arthur Christine. Graduated UDHS in 1948, retired nursing in 1976 from AMH and worked at Birkbeck Inc. Services and Interment private. Donations in
her memory accepted by St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 120 N. Easton Rd., Glenside PA 19038.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 1, 2020.
