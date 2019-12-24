|
GAENSSLE
MARGUERITE (nee Mueller)
Age 86, on Dec.13, 2019, of Christ's Home in Warminster and formerly of Fort Washington. Beloved wife of the late Gerhard "Fritz" Gaenssle, loving mother of David Gaenssle, Karl Gaenssle, Kristin Gaenssle (Ken Baum). Sister of Alfred Mueller (Carol), Edna Anderson, and Irene Mueller. Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Service on Jan. 2, 2020, 11:30 AM in Smythe Hall at Christ's Home, 1 Shepherd's Way, Warminster, PA 18974. Donations to Ronald McDonald House, 3925 Chestnut St. #3110, Phila, PA 19104.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 24, 2019