SCHUBERT
MARIA ANNA (nee Ansley)
Age 86, formerly of Downing-town, PA passed away into eternal life peacefully with her eight children holding her hand. Beloved wife to the late Frederick V. Schubert. Devoted mother of Teresa Santoleri (Dave), Marybeth Schubert (Larry), Michael Schubert (Sophie), Paul Schubert (Maria), Nancy Mullen (Shawn), Tricia Holowsko (Anthony), Rosemary Burgess (Steve), and Thomas Schubert (Linda). Guiding grandmother of Christopher (Shannon), Robert (Jill), Rebecca and Andrew.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 27th 2020 at S.S. Philip and James Church, 107 N Ship Rd, Exton, PA 19341. Interment St. Agnes Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Amigos de Jesus, 2200 Byberry Rd., Hatboro, PA 19040 or Generation Life, 8506 Frankford Ave., Phila., PA 19136. Please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
MARIA ANNA (nee Ansley)
Age 86, formerly of Downing-town, PA passed away into eternal life peacefully with her eight children holding her hand. Beloved wife to the late Frederick V. Schubert. Devoted mother of Teresa Santoleri (Dave), Marybeth Schubert (Larry), Michael Schubert (Sophie), Paul Schubert (Maria), Nancy Mullen (Shawn), Tricia Holowsko (Anthony), Rosemary Burgess (Steve), and Thomas Schubert (Linda). Guiding grandmother of Christopher (Shannon), Robert (Jill), Rebecca and Andrew.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 27th 2020 at S.S. Philip and James Church, 107 N Ship Rd, Exton, PA 19341. Interment St. Agnes Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Amigos de Jesus, 2200 Byberry Rd., Hatboro, PA 19040 or Generation Life, 8506 Frankford Ave., Phila., PA 19136. Please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 27, 2020.