Of Cheltenham, PA., passed away suddenly at her residence on Nov. 16, 2020, at the age of 51. She was born in Mexico City, Mexico, the loving daughter of Benito and Eloina Antón. Maria was the beloved wife of Terry Rey, whom she married in 2003. She was the loving mother of Thoraya, Isabella, and Nathaniel Rey. She will be sadly missed by her sisters Tere, Gloria, and Alicia, her brothers Benito and Luis Miguel, and by all who knew her. María was a Social Worker and a Medical Interpreter at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia who held an M.S.W. degree from Temple University. She enjoyed nature, hiking, poetry, and spending time with her family. Relatives and friends are invited to Maria's Life Celebration on Saturday, Nov. 21st at 11:15 A.M. to 12 Noon at the Presentation BVM Church, Old Soldiers Rd, Cheltenham, PA. 19012, followed by her Funeral Mass at 12 Noon. Her Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Maria's name may be made to the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation: https://www.bbrfoundation.org/
