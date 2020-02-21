Home

MARIA (Marsico) FIDA

MARIA (Marsico) FIDA Notice
FIDA
MARIA (nee Marsico)
Age 74, on February 19, 2020. Beloved wife of Francesco "Frank", loving mother of Mary Jardine (Robert) and Lisa McGinley (William), dearest grandmom of Will, III and Marisa, dear sister of Domenic (Annette), Salvatore (Lilia), Gina Lombardi (Louis) and the late Antonio (Linda), the late Francesco (late Raffaella) and Joe Marsico. Relatives and friends are invited to call Sunday evening, 6 to 8 P.M., GALZERANO FUNERAL HOME, 9304 OLD Bustleton Ave. (below Welsh Rd.) and also on Monday morning, from 9:15 to 10:15 A.M., St. Matthew Church, 3000 Cottman Ave. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Entombment Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers family prefers donations in memory of Maria to
https:runwalk.ovarian.org/phila

www.galzeranofh.com

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 21, 2020
