ELLISMARIA KENNEDY HAIMES
Of Cherry Hill, NJ, formerly of Philadelphia (Fairmount), PA. Affectionately known as Nana, YiYi, and Kennedy died July 7, 2020 after a day surrounded by her family and beautiful music. She was a lover of life and lived it to its fullest. Always eager to travel, she enjoyed gardening, gambling, horse racing, art, music, reading, writing, a good drink and good conversation with family and friends. She was the life of the party, the head of the family, a wise and loyal friend. She was a fierce advocate for children, animals and gay people. She protected and spoke for all those who had no voice. Maria was one of a kind whose legacy will live on through her grandchildren who were as dedicated to her as she was to them.
She was predeceased by her husbands Dr. Solomon Haimes and Nathan Ellis who she was married to for 50 years before his passing. Also by her parents James and Mamie Kennedy and her only sibling James J. Kennedy and her beloved cousin Claire and her son-in-law Kevin Sanville. She is survived by her children, Marisa Sanville, Maureen Fischbach (Fred), Brian Haimes (Louise), Damien Haimes, Dara Ellis, Robin Karman, Dr. Allen Haimes (Judy), her grandchildren, Jaime Derringer (Jordan), Dan Fischbach, Marisa Gagliardi Haimes, Mathew Haimes, Kyle Haimes (Marie), Brenna Haimes, Shannon Haimes, Alanna Haimes and Ava Haimes her "bumblebee", her great grandchildren, Michaela, Julian, Jacob, Amelia and one on the way, her niece Julia, Family in Ireland and her chosen clan of the Delaney, McDevitt, McColgan, McCoy, McGarry, Muldoon, Callahan, Coffee and Meehan. She was proud of her Irish heritage and fond of the great Irish playwright, George Bernard Shaw, who summed up her feelings when he wrote, "Youth is wasted on the young!" We will always miss her wit and wisdom.
Viewing Monday evening 6-9 P.M. in THE SCHETTER FUNERAL HOME, 304 W. Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor may be made to Covenant House, 31 E. Armat St. Phila., PA. or to Animal Welfare Associ-ation, 509 Centennial Blvd. Voorhees, NJ. Interment private. A memorial honoring her life will be held at a later date. Please visit schetterfh.com
for more information.