MARIA (COPPOLA) LUZZI
September 24, 2020. Beloved wife of Osvaldo "Ozzi" Gallelli. Devoted mother of Richard Coppola, Benny (Paula) Coppola and Michele (Robert) Simiriglio. Mom-mom of Michael, Samantha, Benny, Olivia, Jessica and Robert. Great-grandmother of Luciano "Looch", Michael and Jayden. Sister of the late Sylvia Luzzi. Also survived by her many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING MONDAY EVENING 7-9 P.M. and TUESDAY 8 A.M. until 9:30 A.M. at THE MONTI-RAGO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2531-35 SOUTH BROAD STREET. Funeral Mass, 10 A.M., St. Monica Church, 17th and Ritner Sts. Ent. Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in her memory to Autism Alliance, 1881 Worchester Rd., Suite 100A, Framingham, MA 01701, www.autismalliance.org. Expressions of Sympathy monti-ragofuneralhome.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Viewing
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
SEP
29
Viewing
08:00 - 09:30 AM
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
SEP
29
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Monica Church
Funeral services provided by
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 462-0992
