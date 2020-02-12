|
|
SCALZO
MARIA O. (nee DeSantis)
On Feb. 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank P. Devoted mother of Maria Zajac (Thomas). Cherished grandmother of Melissa, Matt (Laura) and Justin and 1 great grandson Victor. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral Friday 9:30 A.M., St. Alphonsus R.C. Church, 33 Conwell Dr., Maple Glen, PA 19002. Funeral Mass to follow at 11 A.M. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Maria's memory may be made to the above named Church.
LAWRENCE M. TKACZUK FUNERAL HOME, 215-739-2733
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 12, 2020