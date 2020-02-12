Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawrence M Tkaczuk Funeral Home
2733 E Ann St
Philadelphia, PA 19134
(215) 739-2733
Resources
More Obituaries for MARIA SCALZO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARIA O. (DeSantis) SCALZO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARIA O. (DeSantis) SCALZO Notice
SCALZO
MARIA O. (nee DeSantis)
On Feb. 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank P. Devoted mother of Maria Zajac (Thomas). Cherished grandmother of Melissa, Matt (Laura) and Justin and 1 great grandson Victor. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral Friday 9:30 A.M., St. Alphonsus R.C. Church, 33 Conwell Dr., Maple Glen, PA 19002. Funeral Mass to follow at 11 A.M. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Maria's memory may be made to the above named Church.

LAWRENCE M. TKACZUK FUNERAL HOME, 215-739-2733

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARIA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -