Stolfo Funeral Home
2536 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 334-7376
Passed on Feb. 6, 2020. Devoted wife of Patrick. Loving mother of Michael Brennan and Keith (Coleen) Brennan. Grand-mother of Conner, Kylee and Morgan. Daughter of Anthony (late Dolores) Andrew. Sister of Donna (Pietro) Andrew, Gina Andrew, Anthony (Denise) Andrew and Frankie (Gigi) Andrew. Sister-in-law of Lynn (Jeff) Paxson, Diane (George) Watkins and Peter (Lyn Duxbury) Brennan. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Viewing Sunday evening 6 - 8 P.M. at THE STOLFO FUNERAL HOME, 2536-38 S. Broad St. Also viewing Monday 8:30 A.M. in the Funeral Home. Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. at St. Richard Church, 19th and Pollock Sts. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. In lieu of flowers donations to Women Against Abuse, 100 S. Broad St., Phila., PA 19110, womenagainstabuse.org are appreciated.


Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 7, 2020
