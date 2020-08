On August 26, 2020,age 89 of Willistown. Beloved wife of Edward . Devoted mother of Edward ( Lorraine), John (Bobbie) and Barbara Moore (Michael). Also survived by her 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. SERVICES TO HE HELD AT A LATER DATE. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be sent to the Armenian Martyrs' Congregational Church, 100 N. Edmonds Avenue, Havertown, PA. 19083. For additional information go to the Frank C. Videon Funeral Home website. Int. private.