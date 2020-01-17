|
|
SR. MARIAN D.
FRANTZ, IHM
FORMERLY SR. MARIAN DOLORES, IHM
On Jan. 14, 2020. In addition to her IHM Community, she is survived by her sibling Leona Leahy (Gerald), Dolores Baker, Catherine Bourne (James), many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Predeceased by her parents James and Dolores Glackin Frantz and brother-in-law John Patrick Baker. Religious, relatives and friends are invited to her visitation from 8:30 - 10:15 A.M., Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Camilla Hall, 100 Maxis Dr. Malvern, PA 19355; followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Int. will be in Immaculata Cem. Memorial contributions may be sent to Camilla Hall Nursing Home, c/o Mission Advance-ment, 230 IHM Dr. Malvern, PA 19355. Arr. By
DELLAVECCHIA, REILLY,
SMITH & BOYD F.H., INC.,
West Chester PA, 610-696-1181
www.DellaFH.com
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 17, 2020