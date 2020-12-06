Age 97, on November 30, 2020 of Dunwoody Village in Newtown Square, formerly of Broomall, PA. Predeceased by her husband Albert and her brother Daniel Tedesco. Survived by her brother, Richard Tedesco, her loving children, Joan Garrell, Jeffrey Sibick, Esquire (Susan), her three grandchildren, Jennifer Brown, Christopher Garrell and Carley Sibick, her great grandson, Cole Brown and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Memorial Service on Tuesday, Dec. 8th 11:00 A.M. at SS. Peter and Paul Cem., 1600 S. Sproul Rd, Springfield, PA.