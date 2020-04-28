Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MARIAN SHUSTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARIAN J. (Messner) SHUSTER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARIAN J. (Messner) SHUSTER Notice
SHUSTER
MARIAN J. (nee Messner)
On April 25, 2020, of Runne-mede, NJ; formerly of Phila., PA. Age 87. Beloved wife of the late Wallace. Devoted mother of David Shuster (Prima), Rodney Shuster, Elizabeth Vitale (Jerry), Joann Shuster, Wallace Shuster (Sherie), and Dirk Shuster (Carolyn). Loving grandmother of 17 and great grandmother of 20. Preceded in death by 8 siblings. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Due to the restrictions set forth by the state of New Jersey, a private entombment will take place at Hillside Cemetery & Mausoleum in Abington, PA. Family and friends may share memories at
www.GardnerFuneralHome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARIAN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -