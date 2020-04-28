|
|
SHUSTER
MARIAN J. (nee Messner)
On April 25, 2020, of Runne-mede, NJ; formerly of Phila., PA. Age 87. Beloved wife of the late Wallace. Devoted mother of David Shuster (Prima), Rodney Shuster, Elizabeth Vitale (Jerry), Joann Shuster, Wallace Shuster (Sherie), and Dirk Shuster (Carolyn). Loving grandmother of 17 and great grandmother of 20. Preceded in death by 8 siblings. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Due to the restrictions set forth by the state of New Jersey, a private entombment will take place at Hillside Cemetery & Mausoleum in Abington, PA. Family and friends may share memories at
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 28, 2020