MARIAN L. (Scarlata) RUBBO

Age 91, April 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Sebastian C. "John" Rubbo. Devoted mother of Eleanor (John) Donaldson, Anthony John (Sharon Lee) Rubbo and Lu Anne (Jeffrey) Goldfarb. Loving grandmother of Christopher (Michelle) and John (Nicole Thuestad) Donaldson, Philip John and Chloe Mariana Goldfarb and Alexander Rubbo; great grand-mother of Marion Donaldson. Dear sister of the late Eleanora and Angelo Scarlata. Her Funeral Mass and burial will be private.

Share condolences at www.gangemifuneralhome.net

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 28, 2020
