MARIAN P. (Groff) McCOLE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MARIAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McCOLE
MARIAN P. (nee Groff)
85, died on May 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Vince McCole. Survived by her two sons, Edward "Vince" McCole (Nancy) of Upper Darby and Dennis E. McCole (the late Debbie) of Tinicum; two daughters Cathy (McCole) Miller (Ken) of Quakertown and Bernadette (McCole) Palasch (the late Corey) of Ridley Park; four grandchildren; and one great grandchild. Predeceased by her mother Martha Graff, infant son Leo, and sister Martha Shaffer. Funeral services private. Contributions requested to St. Laurence Roman Catholic Church, 8245 W. Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA 19082 . Online condolences: www.philadelphiafuneralcare.com (215) 563-1580



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oliver Bair Enterprises, Inc.
1608 Walnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 563-1580
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved