McCOLE
MARIAN P. (nee Groff)
85, died on May 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Vince McCole. Survived by her two sons, Edward "Vince" McCole (Nancy) of Upper Darby and Dennis E. McCole (the late Debbie) of Tinicum; two daughters Cathy (McCole) Miller (Ken) of Quakertown and Bernadette (McCole) Palasch (the late Corey) of Ridley Park; four grandchildren; and one great grandchild. Predeceased by her mother Martha Graff, infant son Leo, and sister Martha Shaffer. Funeral services private. Contributions requested to St. Laurence Roman Catholic Church, 8245 W. Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA 19082 . Online condolences: www.philadelphiafuneralcare.com (215) 563-1580
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 2, 2020.